WATCH: Nathan Carter launches new clothing line

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter has launched his much-anticipated fashion line at the Lough Erne Resort – scroll on to watch our video from the night!

The Liverpudlian has branched out of music to release his own clothing line named Carter Clothing.

The launch night was filled with Muff Liquor cocktails, ice cream and lots of music from Matthew Crampsey, Garron Noone and Nathan Carter himself.

The clothing line has been 18 months in the making and the Country music star set pulses racing when he released a steamy teaser video confirming his upcoming fashion project.

“I was never really that fashionable, to be honest, or into fashion but through the years I have been doing press launches, music videos, photo shoots, and I had to borrow clothes from different designers and shops. Then Terrie who is a photographer, she came to me and said ‘Why don’t you do your own brand?’ and I said I honestly wouldn’t have a clue what to do with it. So, she said she would get people in to help me so 18 months and its finally here,” Nathan told the Herald.

Before the launch began an episode of the Carter Couch podcast was filmed and hosted by Nathan, his brother Jake and Karen Byrne a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. The episode featured a ‘delicious’ special guest Garron Noone.

Nathan was thrilled to be able to release the clothing line in Fermanagh. “I am delighted to have the launch here in Fermanagh and I am an ambassador here at the Lough Erne Resort so we have tied it all in, we have managed to get people from Dublin to come to Fermanagh which was a pretty tough task,” he laughed.

As well as t-shirts, shirts, jeans and tracksuits, there are many knitwear pieces in the collection which are made in Donegal.

“I am delighted that it is an Irish manufacturer making our stuff so there is 20 items on the website, all different coloured jumpers. We are doing tracksuits so there is something for everyone, dads, sons, brothers, uncles, grandads, you name it. Women as well, there is a load of my female friends who are all mad to buy the knitwear jumpers,” he added.

Although the Carter Clothing collection is not yet in any Fermanagh stores, Fermanagh fans can purchase the collection on the Carter Clothing website.

