Vigilance urged after Fermanagh house is ransacked

A KINAWLEY man has said it was a massive “shock” when he arrived home late on Saturday evening and discovered that his house had been ransacked and burgled.

Police are appealing for information after Raurai McDermott’s home on the Swanlinbar Road was ransacked on Saturday (November 16), while the 27-year-old was in Enniskillen at a GAA game.

“It was a shock. I noticed that the whole doors of the house were open,” he told the Herald.

“I walked into the dining room and presses were open and I knew somebody had been about. The back door wasn’t locked so I knew that someone was there.”

Mr McDermott was in Brewster Park on Saturday evening for the Ulster Club Championship GAA game between Erne Gaels and Scotstown. He returned home and reported the burglary at 8pm.

“I was in Enniskillen, I went to the game and then I went for something to eat. I left the house early that morning,” the Kinawley man said.

“I noticed that the whole drawers and presses were open. I thought that they might have came in through a side window which was facing the road. I was surprised they didn’t damage anything.”

While the house was ransacked, thankfully the alleged did not take anything from the property.

The Kinawley man has said that he’s going to “have to take steps” to stop a further reoccurrence and he’s urging the local community to be vigilant and aware of potential burglaries.

“I got a few messages of people texting me to see if I was alright and telling me that if I needed anything to give them a shout,” Mr McDermott said.

“I’m going to have to take steps for it not to happen again. I think they were looking money.

“I was quite surprised that they didn’t take the laptop or the passport because the whole drawers were pulled out. Thankfully they got nothing,” he added.

Sergeant McConkey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland is appealing for information.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch,” he said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1412 of 16/11/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

