Two taken to hospital after Fermanagh school evacuated

THE Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said that two people have been taken to hospital after St Michael’s College was evacuated earlier today (Tuesday).
“NIAS [Northern Ireland Ambulance Service] dispatched two emergency ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a paramedic to the incident,” a spokesperson told Belfast Telegraph.
”Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.”
St Michael’s College has also released a statement saying that the ‘emergency has now ended’.
“The emergency has now ended. There are no concerns. Northern Ireland Fire Service has approved the building for reopening. All pupils are returning to class,” said the school’s statement.
