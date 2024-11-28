Trust says ICU at SWAH won’t be downgraded

‘NO PLANS’... Trust says there are no plans to downgrade ICU department at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust has said there’s “no plans whatsoever” to downgrade the ICU department at the South West Acute Hospital after rumours circulated over its future.

There had been speculation locally that the future of the intensive care unit at the SWAH was in doubt, after months of campaigning in a bid to restore emergency surgery at the local hospital.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust has refuted those claims.

“There are no plans whatsoever to remove or downgrade the South West Acute Hospital ICU Department,” the Trust said in a statement to the Herald.

“The SWAH ICU plays an integral role in providing intensive care bed capacity for our own hospitals, and for the region.

“It is part of a network of ICUs across Northern Ireland which deliver the highest quality of care to the sickest patients across Northern Ireland.”

Crowds recently lined the streets of the county town for the ‘Shine a Light for SWAH’ gathering, raising their candles and torches in a bid to restore the full services to the Fermanagh hospital.

The Trust has called on local residents to stop spreading ‘such rumours’ about the SWAH.

“We would respectfully request that those responsible for such rumours to please refrain from circulating misinformation,” they said in a statement.

“Such misinformation is unhelpful and affects the morale of our staff who do such important work in SWAH, especially those in our Intensive Care Unit.”

Campaign group, ‘Save Our Acute Services’, is pleased with the news that the intensive care unit will not be downgraded or removed from the South West Acute Hospital.

“”Save Our Acute Services welcomes the statement by the Western Health and Social Care Trust management,” a spokesperson said.

“It is vital that ICU services are retained in full at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

“We hope that this will provide assurance to all the staff members who have raised concerns in recent days around the status of ICU and its operation.

“We now need to see movement from Trust management towards the restoration of all emergency and acute services at SWAH.”

