+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportToner and McGirr help Ireland to Masters clean sweep
The gold medal-winning Irish Women's Over 45 team at the British & Irish Masters in Comber. L to R: Karen Costello (Dunleer AC), Caoimhe Kilroy (Metro St Brigid's AC), Denise Toner (Clones AC) & Michelle Kenny (Leevale AC)

Toner and McGirr help Ireland to Masters clean sweep

Posted: 3:50 pm November 28, 2024

By Paul O’Neill

The Irish team was in a rich vein of form at British & Irish Masters Cross Country hosted by Northern Ireland at the Billy Neill Country Park in Comber, last Saturday week.

Overall, this five-nation event has historically been dominated by England since its inception in 1988, only losing to the hosts Ireland when it was held in Dublin in 2022.

Advertisement

In Comber, it was Ireland that came out on top, winning six of the eight women’s team events and four of the nine men’s events. Ireland also took nine individual titles across the male and female age groups.

Individually, it was closer with Ireland winning nine golds to England’s eight, with a single title for Wales and Scotland apiece.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

8,000 expected at Castle Irvine for National Champs Provincial glory for McKenzie Morrison books place at European Championships

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:50 pm November 28, 2024
Top
Advertisement