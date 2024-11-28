Toner and McGirr help Ireland to Masters clean sweep

By Paul O’Neill
The Irish team was in a rich vein of form at British & Irish Masters Cross Country hosted by Northern Ireland at the Billy Neill Country Park in Comber, last Saturday week.
Overall, this five-nation event has historically been dominated by England since its inception in 1988, only losing to the hosts Ireland when it was held in Dublin in 2022.
In Comber, it was Ireland that came out on top, winning six of the eight women’s team events and four of the nine men’s events. Ireland also took nine individual titles across the male and female age groups.
Individually, it was closer with Ireland winning nine golds to England’s eight, with a single title for Wales and Scotland apiece.
