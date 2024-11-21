Thousands in Fermanagh fail to claim full benefits

Fermanagh pensioners who have missed out on the Winter Fuel Payment are set to receive a one-off £100 payment from Stormont.

FERMANAGH pensioners are being urged to make sure they are getting all they are entitled to, with thousands in the county currently under-claiming their benefits.

Earlier this year there was outrage both locally and across the UK after the new Labour government announced it was cutting the annual Winter Fuel Payment. Those in receipt of pension credits will continue to receive the payment, however.

Cllr Eddie Roofe, pictured below, has been going door-to-door in recent times to try to encourage local pensioners to avail of all the benefits available to them, including pension credit.

“Following the announcement of the cutting of the winter fuel payments, it was an opportunity to highlight there are probably 2,000-3,000 people in Fermanagh who are eligible for pension credit but haven’t claimed for it,” said Cllr Roofe.

Noting the cut to the Winter Fuel Payment was of “particular concern” to those in Fermanagh, where many are reliant on oil to heat their homes, Cllr Roofe noted those impacted were often the most vulnerable members of the community.

“I want to urge people to use the calculator online to see if you are eligible, because if you are you would then be entitled to get the winter fuel payment, amongst many other benefits,” he continued.

“It pays for dental, it pays for glasses, if you have housing benefit they will help with that, if you have a mortgage you get help with that too, free TV licence, and if you are a carer for a loved one or perhaps a disabled child then again you would get extra support with that too.

“So it’s worth doing, if you can. It’s the Pension Credit Calculator on the gov.uk website. I’m trying to get the word out to as many people as possible to check, whether it’s you, a loved one, or even a neighbour you can help. “We need to get as many people aware of it here.

“It’s an issue all across the country but if we can bridge the gap in Fermanagh, so we aren’t like the rest of the country, and we are more prepared and we have more cover for the most vulnerable in society, it will be a success.”

