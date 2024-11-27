Super Skins run in ten tries away from home

CACD …….12

Enniskillen……..60

Enniskillen Under 18 girls made the two-hour journey to Carrickfergus RFC through Storm Bert on Sunday to face the amalgamated Carrick/Ards/Cooke/Donaghadee team (CACD).

The girls were in a real battle against a talented opposition and it took 15 minutes for Skins to break them down. It was Alex Boyd, assisted by Emma Fawcett, that started the scoring, quickly followed by a second try after Sarah Conlin put Orlaith Maguire over the line for a 0-10 lead.

Amy Meeke finished off the third after great team play by Sophie Moore and Rianna Mulligan before Ciara O’Donnell, assisted by Madeline Hamill, and Leah Irwin extended their lead to 0-29 at half time with two more tries.

CACD got a fortunate try in the second half but it was only a minor blip in the Skins’ rhythm. Orlaith Maguire got her second, helped by Mollie Magee and Jodie Thompson before a classic Ellie Gordon try on her return left it 5-41 to Enniskillen.

CACD got a second consolation try as Enniskillen ran in three superb tries by the excellent Sarah Johnston, Freya Brennan and Rebecca Read, two of which were converted by Player of the Match Leah Irwin.

Next up for the squad is round one of the defence of their U18 Ulster Cup against Cavan/Monaghan/CV, played at Clogher Valley on Wednesday, December 4 at 7.45pm.