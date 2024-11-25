Stormont support for Fermanagh businesses

FERMANAGH business owners and local entrepreneurs breathed a sigh of relief, just before the festive season, after the Stormont Executive unveiled its ambitious plans to try and support the economic industry.

As a result of the cost of living crisis, many business owners are feeling unprecedented stress, prompting the Stormont Executive to introduce new measures in a bid to help the economy.

Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, recently unveiled a new Sub-Regional Economic Plan, with the aim of it benefiting and helping the rural business industry and economy.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, pictured below, has welcomed the new proposal from Stormont, urging local business leaders to work with their elected representatives.

“The [Northern Ireland] Economy Minister [Conor Murphy] laid out his plans to deliver economic development and promote regional balance,” Ms Dolan told the Herald.

“These include making Invest NI’s local presence stronger with more finance, staffing, and clear and meaningful targets that must be delivered on.”

Invest NI are set to head up the new Sub-Regional Economic Plan, with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council also set to team up in their bid to support the local business industry and sector.

“Councils will also have a role as they will be asked to establish partnerships, which will bring together central government, the business community, universities and colleges, local enterprise agencies, and civil society,” Ms Dolan said.

“Sinn Féin will prioritise regional balance, work in partnership with councils, local business, and communities to boost local economic development and the potential of the all-Ireland economy.

“We want to drive our local economy, continue attracting investment and create better jobs and opportunities,” added the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

The Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, also pledged his support for businesses and the economic industry ‘outside of the Greater Belfast area’.

“Invest NI will support this drive towards regional balance, and direct 65% of its investments outside of the Greater Belfast area,” Mr Murphy said.

“Consequently, the whole of Invest NI, not just Regional Offices, will be reorientated towards developing local economies.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007