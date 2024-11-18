St Patrick’s PS launches major fundraising bid

THE principal at St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly has said she’s “inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity” of her pupils after they launched their mammoth fundraising campaign.

St Patrick’s Primary School’s P7 Eco-Committee have launched a major online fundraiser, with the aim of raising £35,000 to develop a fully-equipped ICT suite to help with their development.

The school is hoping to raise money to buy 30 computers, 30 chairs, computer benches, updating lighting and heating systems, electrical and installation fees, painting and decorating and flooring.

At the time of going to press, £4,295 has been raised via the online GoFundMe page.

School principal, Aideen McGarrigle, is pleased with the support they’ve received to date.

“I am inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of our children and hopefully the community can help to make this possible for our children, as the children say ‘Fund Our Future’,” Ms McGarrigle said.

Donations can be made via the following link www.gofundme.com/fundourfuture2024 or by cash or cheque to St Patrick’s Primary School, Derrygonnelly.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007