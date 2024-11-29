St Michael’s College celebrates another year of success

THE principal of St Michael’s College has praised his students for their “hard work, dedication, resilience and talent” after they excelled in the classroom and on the sporting front.

Pupils at St Michael’s College enjoyed strong GCSE results with 90 per cent of students achieving seven grades at A* to C level, with 40 per cent of grades awarded at A* or A level.

Recent A-Level graduates also excelled with 40 per cent of all grades recorded including A* or As.

School principal, Mark Henry, acknowledged the commitment and success of the student body.

“It gives me great pleasure to stand here before you to commend the hard work, dedication, resilience and talent of our students,” Mr Henry said at the school’s prizegiving ceremony.

“You have all demonstrated that you have the capacity to do great things so I congratulate you all and wish you every success as you progress in your academic careers.”

The principal also credited his cross-country team and coach Francie Shaw after they finished as the top school in Ulster, winning three provincial titles at Minor, Intermediate and Senior level.

St Michael’s College also carried out a range of fundraising activities this year, with the classes raising almost £5,000 for Trocaire to help the underprivileged across the world.

They’re also preparing now for the St Vincent de Paul Christmas hamper appeal.

The principal is pleased with the extracurricular activities that are ongoing at the school.

“The extra-curricular activities available to the boys greatly enrich their St. Michael’s experience as well as enabling them to nurture their many talents and develop skills and qualities that will stand them in good stead long after they have left the school,” said Mr Henry.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the teachers in St. Michael’s publicly for the outstanding work that they do both inside and outside of the classroom, in order get the very best out of your sons.”

