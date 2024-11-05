+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Kevin's get off to a winning start in Ward Cup
St Kevin's College won their Ward Cup opening game against Inver College.

St Kevin’s get off to a winning start in Ward Cup

Posted: 3:59 pm November 5, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea 3-13

Inver College, Carrickmacross 1-7

St. Kevin’s College got their Under 19 Ward Cup campaign off to a winning start, on Tuesday morning, against Monaghan side Inver College. 

The game was played in Aghabog and the Lisnaskea school dominated the first half, opening up a 1-7 to 0-2 lead. 

Callum Connolly Bannon scored the first goal, placing the ball in the top right-hand corner, ten minutes into the game.

There were first-half points from Dara McCabe, Daire Chapman (2), Dara Treacy, Oisin McPhillips and Ben Caughey who hit two 45s. 

The St Kevin’s defence, led by brothers Ryan and Conor Casey closed Inver down in the opening exchanges, limiting the Monaghan schoolboys to two early first half points. 

In the second half , Charlie Rooney got a goals brace. His first came after Daire Chapman played a good ball through and Rooney turned and hit the net. 

For his second, he linked up well with Callum Connolly Bannon and slipped it into the side of the net. 

St Kevin’s added second half points from Ryan Hannigan, Caughey (45) Connelly Bannon (2), Treacy and Chapman.

In defence, St Kevin’s were well served by Ryan Casey who was excellent throughout and his brother Conor. Up front, Callum Connolly Bannon did well after moving from midfield into the full forward position. Daire Chapman was also to the fore.

St Kevin’s play Breffni College Cavan next week in the second round before their games with Beech Hill College Monaghan and St Mogue’s College Bawnboy, as they bid to take a top two spot in the group.  

St Kevin’s scorers: Charlie Rooney 2-0, Callum Connolly Bannon 1-2,  Daire Chapman 0-3, Ben Caughey 0-3, Dara Treacy 0-2, Ryan Hannigan 0-1, Oisin Mc Phillips 0-1, Darragh Mc Cabe 0-1,

 

 

 

 

 

