Snow and ice weather warning issued for Fermanagh

Both Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow alerts for snow and ice in Fermanagh.

The warning is for snow and icy surfaces leading to difficult travel conditions on Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Met Eireann states, “Today will be start off mainly dry across Ulster. Through the late morning and afternoon, rain will spread northeastwards across the province and will be heavy at times. Later this evening, rain will turn to sleet or snow northern and western parts of the province. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds.

“Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow with accumulations possible, especially on high ground. It will become dry in the north by morning, Lowest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees with moderate east to northeast winds.

“On Tuesday mooring, rain, sleet and snow will clear southwards. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the north, becoming wintry in some northern areas. It will be cold with afternoon temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees and with moderate north to northeast winds.”

The Met Office added that the rest of the week will remain cold.

“Remaining cold towards the end of the week with wintry showers often pushing into Northern coastal areas, potential for a windy spell on Thursday, brighter on Friday,” The Met Office said.