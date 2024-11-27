Shock at sudden death of Fermanagh businessman

THE Kesh and Fermanagh community was left shocked and saddened following the death of well-known businessman and father-of-four Colin Parkinson who passed away suddenly in Spain.

Mr Parkinson, 63, was one of three children born to parents Sydney and Anna Parkinson.

He spent his early life living in Kesh, Irvinestown and Ballinamallard, before returning to Kesh where he set up home and welcomed his four children, Lucy, Ben, Abbie and Molly.

Advertisement

Mr Parkinson was a respected local businessman. He owned the Parkinson’s Mace Shop in Kesh and he also owned a store on the Sligo Road in Enniskillen, where he formed many friendships.

Through his work, Mr Parkinson was a well-known and active member of the local community.

He had a passion for running and completed a number of marathons and events, including taking part in the London, Dublin and New York marathons.

Mr Parkinson’s daughter, Abbie, a well-known social media influencer, remembered her father in a heartfelt online tribute.

“Thank you for letting me make funny videos about you and thank you for always believing in my crazy dreams from a young age. Heaven got you early,” Ms Parkinson’s post read.

Mr Parkinson spent his later life in the south of Spain and he will be laid to rest there later this week.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition