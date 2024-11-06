Service of Remembrance in Enniskillen on Sunday

Evie McGarry, Victoria Benson and Aimee Turner from 1st Enniskillen Guides look on during a previous service at the Cenotaph.

A LARGE crowd is expected to line out in Belmore Street in Enniskillen on Sunday morning for the annual Act of Remembrance Ceremony which is set to take place at the Cenotaph.

Enniskillen Royal British Legion has organised the Act of Remembrance Ceremony with Viscount Brookeborough set to lead the event, with ‘invited Government’ representatives expected to attend.

“The Service of Remembrance, will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, led by The Very Rev Dean Kenneth Hall,” chairman of the Enniskillen Royal British Legion, John Jones, said.

“This will provide an opportunity for our community to pause, reflect and remember honouring the sacrifice of the fallen and valour of our veterans.”

A short ecumenical service will start at 10.50am on Sunday, incorporating the four main churches in Enniskillen. The two-minute silence will then commence at 11am.

The Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance can be accessed through the St Macartin’s Cathedral website on Sunday (November 10).

The Royal British Legion Hall in Enniskillen will be open in Enniskillen from 11am to 4pm on Saturday for collection of poppies and poppy wreaths.