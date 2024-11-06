Rise in teenage social media abuse in Fermanagh

A LOCAL mental health councillor has backed a new report that says social media use is increasingly damaging teenagers’ mental well-being.

Research from the Education Policy Institute and The Prince’s Trust said more children of primary school age suffered from well-being and self-esteem issues.

The survey found that the well-being of boys and girls aged 14 is affected most, but girls’ mental health drops more after that.

One in three girls was unhappy with their appearance by the age of 14, compared with one in seven at the end of primary school. Meanwhile, boys in the bottom set at primary school had lower self-esteem at 14 than their peers.

Enniskillen mental health counsellor, Raymond Farrell, believed that the study supported the increasing concerns among local heath practitioners regarding young people’s social media use.

“Social media has its positive uses, but as this report shows, it can have a very negative impact on people’s mental and emotional well-being,” Mr Farrell said.

“There’s no doubt that it triggers self-esteem and self-worth issues. Forms of criticism such as online bullying are another thing that will create anxiety for many.

“Teenagers don’t seem to talk as much in one-to-one conversations today. Their social activity is mostly done now through their phones. This affects their communication skills and how best to express themselves.

“It makes it tougher for teenagers to relate and connect with each other. It’s something that parents and teachers have to keep an eye on as it can lead to mood and behavioural problems.”

The research also found that the number of young people with probable mental illness has risen to one in six, up from one in nine in 2017.

A lack of exercise is another contributing factor. Something that was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The well-being of both genders fell during adolescence, with girls experiencing a greater decline, the report said.

However, it recognised that girls’ self-esteem and well-being stabilise as they move into their late teens, whereas it continues to drop for boys.

“It’s definitely a concerning situation and something that guardians have to be very wary of,” Mr Farrell said.

