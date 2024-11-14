+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Reihill steps down from role as Lisnaskea manager
Lisnaskea manager John Reihill who has called it a day after three years in charge.

Reihill steps down from role as Lisnaskea manager

Posted: 3:20 pm November 14, 2024

Lisnaskea manager John Reihill has stepped down after three years in charge of the Emmetts.

Reihill confirmed his departure on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve done three years with Lisnaskea and I felt that it needed a change for them to take the next step, so I’m taking a step back myself.

“Three years is enough to be hearing the one voice,” he said, adding, “they need a new voice and someone to give them another lift.”

Coach Johnny Feeley also confirmed he will part ways with the Lisnaskea club.

Reflecting on his time in charge, Reihill said the overriding feeling was that it “was a great success” following their back-to-back junior and intermediate championship wins.

“The club has moved forward and they’re in the Senior Championship now and have a good chance of promotion, so we’ve left them
in a stronger position, I’d like to think.”

