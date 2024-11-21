Rangers at crossroads as Kerr questions future

Augher Stars 5

Enniskillen Rangers 4

Enniskillen Rangers’ struggles hit a new low on Saturday as they fell to a stunning 5-4 defeat against bottom-placed Augher Stars, who claimed their first points of the season in extraordinary fashion.

A disastrous first half left the defending champions trailing 5-0 at the break, prompting manager Michael Kerr to question his future.

Describing the performance as “shocking,” Kerr admitted, “I’m seriously going to have to consider if I’m the right man to bring this team forward or if the club needs to get a new manager in and change direction.”

