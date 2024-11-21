+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Rangers FC manager Michael Kerr

Rangers at crossroads as Kerr questions future

Posted: 2:39 pm November 21, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
By Jonathan Hogan

Augher Stars 5
Enniskillen Rangers  4

Enniskillen Rangers’ struggles hit a new low on Saturday as they fell to a stunning 5-4 defeat against bottom-placed Augher Stars, who claimed their first points of the season in extraordinary fashion.

A disastrous first half left the defending champions trailing 5-0 at the break, prompting manager Michael Kerr to question his future.

Describing the performance as “shocking,” Kerr admitted, “I’m seriously going to have to consider if I’m the right man to bring this team forward or if the club needs to get a new manager in and change direction.”

