Over 40 new homes planned for Fermanagh villages

Over 40 new homes planned for Fermanagh villages

Posted: 9:09 am November 14, 2024

PLANNING applications have been lodged for two new housing developments that, if granted, will see over 40 new homes built in the county.

The first application, which was submitted by Speer Property Ltd, is for a development of 17 dwellings beside the existing development at Tullana Grange at Drumshane, just on the edge of Lisnarick village.

The site had frontage onto the Liscreevin Road, and is adjoined to the old Lisnarick graveyard. In the planning application the developers stress the integrity of the historic site would not be impacted by the construction.

The second application, by HICS Properties Ltd is for a 25-home development on the Enniskillen Road, Drumconnis, Ballinamallard, which includes 11 detached houses and 14 semi-detached houses. It is not a new application, but has been readvertised after first being submitted in 2021.

A number of objections from residents in the surrounding area have been lodged against the application, which remains under consideration.

