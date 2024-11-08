National award for Fermanagh estate agents

RECOGNITION… Nick Finlay from Montgomery Finlay & Co was recognised at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards for its ‘Fermanagh’s Finest’ initiative.

A FERMANAGH estate agents has picked up an award in recognition of its social media campaign which hit over 100,000 views online and made ‘a huge effort to drive innovation’ locally.

Montgomery Finlay & Co, was commended in the ‘Property Marketing Campaign of the Year’ category at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards for its ‘Fermanagh’s Finest’ initiative.

Running for over 10 weeks, the social media and online campaign highlighted the top locations and landscapes, including interviews with local residents about their love for Fermanagh.

With over 100,000 views on social media, the local estate agent was pleased with the award win.

“We are delighted to represent Fermanagh at these National Awards,” Nick Finlay said.

“We have made a huge effort to drive innovation and push new boundaries in how we can gain the best possible exposure for our properties.”

Montgomery Finlay & Co was also shortlisted in the ‘Estate Agent of the Year’ category at the awards, named among the leading estate agencies in the North, in a very competitive field.

The Enniskillen man feels it’s important to highlight the Fermanagh property landscape.

“We believe it’s important not only to showcase the homes we have but also to highlight the great county we live in, attracting potential purchasers from across the UK and Europe,” he said.

“Selling not only the property but the whole lifestyle package. The property industry and how people view property is evolving and becoming more digital and interactive.

“We are leading the market through creating interactive videos, maximising consumer interaction, growing our reach across social media platforms, and maximizing eyes on our properties.”

There has been a real demand for more housing provisions in Fermanagh. Plans are in place for two major housing developments in the county, one in Enniskillen and another in Letterbreen.

The Montgomery Finlay & Co partner feels the local property industry is hugely competitive.

“We try to be the modern Estate Agent, delivering the creative and unique approaches in marketing for our clients’ homes,” Mr Finlay said.

“We are proud to celebrate this achievement and look forward to seeing continued innovation and excellence in Fermanagh real estate.”

