Much loved Irvinestown woman Siobhan is laid to rest

THE son of the late Siobhan Allister remembered his mother for “dedicating everything she had to others” as the much-loved Irvinestown community member was laid to rest.

Mourners from across the county turned out to Sacred Heart Church in Irvinestown on Wednesday as the 63-year-old was remembered for her commitment to the local area.

Ms Allister, formerly of Millstone Drive, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2009, Ms Allister became a leading light in the Fermanagh support group, raising close to £100,000 to help provide vital support to people living with MS.

“Myself and Daniel were privileged to grow up with the mother we had,” her son, Ben, said.

“Our Mum dedicated everything she had to others, from fundraising to gardening, to socialising and taking care of every single detail that she could. She was endlessly thoughtful.”

Ms Allister was one of six children born to parents Michael and Anna Scallon in January 1961, growing up in a deeply faithful home, regularly attending mass at Sacred Heart Church.

She was a respected hairdresser in Irvinestown, making many friends through her work.

In 2009, at the age of 49, Ms Allister was diagnosed with MS. She became a leading member of the local support group, later moving into the board of the MS Society for Northern Ireland.

Ms Allister was a lead fundraiser for MS, raising tens of thousands for the group. Celebrant, Fr Kevin Duffy, recognised the important difference that Ms Allister made to MS in the county.

“Siobhan never let her sickness or MS define her, or who she was,” he told the congregation.

“It never stopped her or shaped her into a particular individual. She left a huge legacy to what I’d call her second family, her MS family. She was always productive and always on the go.”

The celebrant also recalled Ms Allister’s commitment to her local community in Irvinestown.

She was an active member of the Lady of the Lake Festival committee, an employee at Nora’s Coffee Shop in the town and renowned for her fundraising for the Irvinestown Lawn Tennis Club.

The Fermanagh MS Society formed a guard of honour outside the Sacred Heart Church.

Following her Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Irvinestown on Wednesday, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

