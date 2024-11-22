Mount Lourdes celebrates success with prizegiving

MOUNT Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen said it was “immensely proud” of its pupils who excelled in their academic studies and extracurricular activities in a successful year for the school.

The Fermanagh school revealed the overall GCSE results were six per cent above the average for grammar schools in the North, with 99 per cent of grades for the pupils ranging from A* to C.

Mount Lourdes Grammar School pupils who sat A-Level examinations also achieved a strong set of results, with 94 per cent achieving grades from A* to C.

School principal, Sinead Cullen, was full of praise for the academic success at Mount Lourdes.

“We are immensely proud of your impressive examination results, your contributions to the school community, and most importantly, your personal achievements,” Ms Cullen said.

“Our students have excelled academically but have also participated in a wide range of extracurricular activities.

“[These] have helped them develop the knowledge and skills necessary to make valuable contributions to our school community and build a strong foundation for their future careers.”

Mount Lourdes has also taken part in a range of extracurricular activities. 59 pupils recently visited Washington DC to take part in a tour of its major political and historical landmarks.

Pupils also excelled on the sporting field over the past year, with the minor netball squad winning the Northern Ireland Shield. The minor cross-country team were crowned All-Ireland champions.

The principal was delighted to recognise the success of the pupils and teaching staff.

“As we celebrate today, let us also look forward with hope and optimism,” Ms Cullen said.

“The world is changing rapidly, and the values and skills you have developed here will be your guide.

“Embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead with the same spirit of determination and resilience you have shown this year,” she added.

Sky Sports Formula One TV presenter Bernie Collins, a former pupil at Mount Lourdes Grammar School, was the guest speaker at the school’s prizegiving ceremony.

