Mothers’ Union action against domestic violence

WHILE domestic abuse is at persistent prevalent across the county, there is also a continuously high level of support for Fermanagh Women’s Aid in the community.

One of the biggest local supporters of the life-saving and life-changing service is the Clogher branch of the Mothers’ Union (MU), which is once again taking part in the upcoming ‘UN 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ this year, which runs from November 25 to December 10.

A global campaign to raise awareness and inspire change, the ‘16 Days’ will be marked by the MU with a special exhibition in Clones and Enniskillen, called ‘Souls of our Shoes’.

“This exhibition uses the medium of different pairs of shoes, and quotes from those who wore them, to help those who come to view the exhibition to understand how the wearer of the shoes may have felt when they were being threatened,” said a spokeswoman for the Clogher MU.

“This prompts us to think more deeply about the effects of domestic violence on individuals and families.”

The exhibition opens in Clones with an opening service, led by the Bishop of Clogher, on Friday, November 15 at 7pm in the Cassandra Hand Centre. It will then be opened from 10.30am from November 18-22.

It will then move to Enniskillen Library, with a launch event at 6pm on November 26. The exhibition will be on display, however, from November 22 to December 7, during normal library opening hours.

All are welcome to come along and find out more about the campaign at the exhibition, which will be open daily.

The MU has pointed out how the upcoming Christmas period sees reports of domestic abuse increasing, just like other events on the calendar, such as sports tournaments.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not the events themselves that cause this rise, but the opportunity for power and control to be exerted by the abuser,” said the spokeswoman, who pointed to survey statistics.

They added, “MU is very aware that men, women and children are victims of domestic abuse and believe that any form of gender-based violence is abhorrent.

“We pray for a day when everybody in our communities can feel secure in the safety of their home and domestic abuse and domestic violence are no more.

“Still, evidence reveals that the great majority of victims and survivors are female.”

