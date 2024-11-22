Morrison books place at European Championships

Annabel Morrison of Enniskillen Running Club on her way to finishing second in the U20 Women's race at the 123.ie National Cross Country at Castle Irvine Estate. Photo: Paul O'Neill

By Paul O’Neill

Three local athletes stole the show at the National Cross Country Championships at Castle Irvine on Sunday with Enniskillen Running Club athletes Annabel Morrison, Harry McKenzie and Kate Kelly all impressing, at the Irvinestown venue.

The brilliantly run event doubled as a trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey on December 8, with those in the top three of the male and female U20 and senior age groups, along with the top two in the U23s, guaranteed a seat on the plane to run in the green of Ireland.

The two junior races were over a distance of 4500m. In the women’s race, 18-year-old Annabel Morrison was tucked in nicely in the lead group as the athletes went through the first kilometre.

