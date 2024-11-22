+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMorrison books place at European Championships
Annabel Morrison of Enniskillen Running Club on her way to finishing second in the U20 Women's race at the 123.ie National Cross Country at Castle Irvine Estate. Photo: Paul O'Neill

Morrison books place at European Championships

Posted: 11:56 am November 22, 2024

By Paul O’Neill

Three local athletes stole the show at the National Cross Country Championships at Castle Irvine on Sunday with Enniskillen Running Club athletes Annabel Morrison, Harry McKenzie and Kate Kelly all impressing, at the Irvinestown venue.

The brilliantly run event doubled as a trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey on December 8, with those in the top three of the male and female U20 and senior age groups, along with the top two in the U23s, guaranteed a seat on the plane to run in the green of Ireland.

Advertisement

The two junior races were over a distance of 4500m. In the women’s race, 18-year-old Annabel Morrison was tucked in nicely in the lead group as the athletes went through the first kilometre.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

8,000 expected at Castle Irvine for National Champs Provincial glory for McKenzie Armstrong ‘over the moon’ with first ERC podium finish

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:56 am November 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement