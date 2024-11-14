+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAMark’s death ‘puts everything in perspective’ – Bonner
Members of the Erne Gaels’ championship-winning side pay their respects at Mark Lyons’ funeral on Monday.

Mark’s death ‘puts everything in perspective’ – Bonner

Posted: 3:25 pm November 14, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

The highs of Saturday week ago were a world away from the emotions of the past week for the people of Belleek and the surrounding areas.

Last Wednesday morning the news filtered through of the untimely death of former Erne Gaels player Mark Lyons, brother of current Erne Gaels captain Ryan.

Four days before Mark passed away due to a short illness, Ryan had lifted the New York Cup for Erne Gaels for the first time in 43 years.

Advertisement

But football, and everything else, paled into insignificance since Wednesday last as the Lyons family and the entire community were plunged into mourning one of their own.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

It’s all or nothing for captain Lyons and Belleek Joe is ready for war Four in a row for talented Irvinestown minors

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:25 pm November 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement