Mark’s death ‘puts everything in perspective’ – Bonner

The highs of Saturday week ago were a world away from the emotions of the past week for the people of Belleek and the surrounding areas.
Last Wednesday morning the news filtered through of the untimely death of former Erne Gaels player Mark Lyons, brother of current Erne Gaels captain Ryan.
Four days before Mark passed away due to a short illness, Ryan had lifted the New York Cup for Erne Gaels for the first time in 43 years.
But football, and everything else, paled into insignificance since Wednesday last as the Lyons family and the entire community were plunged into mourning one of their own.
