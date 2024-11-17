+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man loses part of ear in Fermanagh assault

Man loses part of ear in Fermanagh assault

Posted: 12:18 pm November 17, 2024

Detectives have arrested two men following a report of an assault in Belcoo in Fermanagh yesterday, Saturday 16th November.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Shortly after 12:10pm, it was reported that a man was located in premises in the Main Street area of Belcoo with injuries including a cut above his eye, and part of his ear missing.
“The man reported that he had been assaulted by two men. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
“Officers subsequently arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour, and a second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist us, is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 648  of 16/11/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

