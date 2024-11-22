Late free seals Ward Cup win for St Kevin’s

St Kevin’s College 0-12

Breifne College, Cavan 1-8

A Daire Chapman free, with the last kick of the game, secured St Kevin’s second group game win in the Under 19 Ward Cup competition on Friday, in Newtownbutler.

The win follows their previous round victory against Inver College, Carrickmacross just over a fortnight ago.

The game was nip and tuck throughout with only a point separating the sides at the break, with the Fermanagh schoolboys 0-5 to 0-4 up.

Match-winner Chapman finished the game with an impressive haul of six points while Daire Treacy hit two and Conor Casey, Shaun McCahery, Callum Connolly Bannon and Caiden Connolly Bannon all added points apiece.

As the game moved into the last five minutes it looked like the Cavan boys had clinched the winner when a high ball in wasn’t dealt with by the St Kevin’s defence and it was netted from close range.

St Kevin’s rallied though and after Caiden Connolly Bannon levelled it with a point, Chapman delivered the all important winning free to keep the Lisnaskea school on course for finishing top two in the group and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Team manager, Tony Collins said;

“It was a dogged affair and Breffni were very defensive, a full blanket defence with everyone behind the ball so were we were making a lot of mistakes until we adapted our strategy in the second half.

“We’ve came up against them down through the years and it’s always been nip and tuck. We beat them in an Under 15 Ulster Final three years ago, so there’s a bit of familiarity between the two teams, so it was good to get the win.

Best for St Kevin’s on the day were half backs Conor Casey and Joe McGoldrick. Up front Daire Treacy was a constant threat backed up by brothers Caiden and Callum Connolly Bannon.

Next up for St Kevin’s is St Mogue’s, Bawnboy which will be another huge test.