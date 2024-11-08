+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kinawley man accused of indecent behaviour
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Kinawley man accused of indecent behaviour

Posted: 12:41 pm November 8, 2024

A case of alleged indecent behaviour which allegedly occurred over a year again in the Eden Street area of Enniskillen has been adjourned in order to allow the accused to consult with his solicitor.

Darragh McCaffrey (23) from Drumroosk Road, Kinawley is accused of committing the offence on July 2 2023.

The defence told Enniskillen Magistrates Court some time was needed to establish how McCaffrey intends to plead.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne agreed and listed the matter for mention on November 11.

