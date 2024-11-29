Kelly Lynch case examined in BBC Spotlight

A PROGRAMME reviewing the Garda investigation into the death of young Fermanagh woman, Kelly Lynch, was broadcast on Tuesday night.

The new BBC Spotlight documentary, labelled ‘The Body Below the Bridge’, examines the Irish Police handling and the circumstances surrounding the death of the 23-year-old Lisnaskea woman, whose body was found in the Ulster Canal in Monaghan on St Patrick’s Day this year.

On March 18, following a postmortem examination which found the cause of Kelly’s death to be drowning, the An Garda SÍochána announced her death as not suspicious.

In the ensuing months, Kelly’s family raised concerns over the Garda probe into their daughters death, submitting a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission and launching a campaign to uncover how Kelly died.

Kelly’s mother, Julieanne, a writer by profession, has been documenting the campaign for truth on her Facebook page, posting videos with updates, outlining the impact of grief on her and her family, and sharing Kelly’s story with those who many not already be aware of it.

In October, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, met with the family of the young Fermanagh woman and ordered a review of the investigation.

Kelly had been missing from the early hours of March 16, her body recovered over 24 hours later around 8.30am, according to statements given to Garda Síochána.

Thirty six weeks after Kelly’s death, BBC Spotlight investigate the families questions and concerns surrounding their daughters death.

Questions which remain unanswered include; why relevant people weren’t questioned until three weeks following her death, why was she never reported missing and why were garda only called 42 minutes after Kelly’s body was discovered?

BBC Spotlight’s investigation into the Garda Síochána handling of the Kelly Lynch case aired yesterday, Tuesday, November 26, at 10.40pm. Watch now on BBC iPlayer.