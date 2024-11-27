‘It’s costing us’ – Maguire laments injury-time woes

Peter Maguire captained Ballinamallard on Saturday until a reoccurence of a hamstring problem forced him off.

By Aaron Hassard

There was a double-whammy of disappointment on Saturday for Mallards centre-back Peter Maguire. His afternoon ended prematurely with the reoccurrence of a hamstring problem before he saw his side suffer another agonising defeat in the dying seconds.

Maguire is hopeful that this injury set-back is not as serious as the one that kept him out earlier in the campaign, before giving an honest assessment of his side’s display at Inver Park.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0