It’s back! Bird keepers warned of threat of avian flu

WITH winter just around the corner, flock keepers in Fermanagh are being urged to prepare for the increasing threat of bird flu.

The warning comes after a case of the disease, officially known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5, was confirmed in Yorkshire at the start of November. It was the first detection in the UK since February 2024.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for the North, Brian Dooher, urged bird owners – whether commercial or hobby flock – to take steps to help prevent the potentially devastating virus from spreading here this winter.

“The risk of avian flu remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate,” he said.

“Given the positive wild bird findings at various locations across Great Britain over recent weeks, the start of winter migration, and now the first confirmed case of HPAI H5N5 in poultry in England this season, consistently high standards of biosecurity are essential.

“I encourage all owners of poultry, game or pet birds, whether you keep one bird or hundreds, to act now and carefully consider your biosecurity protection. Make improvements where possible to reduce the risk of transmission of disease to your flocks.

“If avian flu were to enter any flock, including backyard or hobby flocks, it would have a devastating effect on the poultry industry and would significantly impact international trade.”

The risk of a notifiable avian influenza incursion into a poultry flock in Northern Ireland is moderate where biosecurity is suboptimal however, this risk level reduces to low where biosecurity standards are high. The current Veterinary Risk Assessment (VRA) can be accessed on the DAERA website.

Detailed information on how to improve biosecurity can be found on the Avian Influenza Hub.

Continual high standards of biosecurity on all poultry premises is the most effective tool in protecting Northern Ireland against this disease.

Mr Dooher added: “All bird keepers, except those who keep caged pet birds in their home, are legally required to register and keep their details up to date on the DAERA Bird Register. This information is vital to help the Department deal effectively with a disease outbreak and to provide advice to keepers on the measures required to protect their birds.”

“Bird registration forms are available from the DAERA website or by contacting your local DAERA Direct Regional Office. Bird keepers who have not yet registered their birds should do so immediately.”

DAERA encourages all bird keepers to sign up to the text alert service. This will allow you to receive immediate notification of any important disease information, allowing you to protect your flocks at the earliest opportunity. Simply text BIRDS OPT IN to add your number to RECEIVE text messages to 07860 098 672.

If your poultry have been registered and you provided the Department with a valid mobile number, you have automatically been subscribed to this service and notified by text.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007