+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineImprovement to street lighting in Fermanagh village
WELCOME… Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Elaine Brough, is pleased that street lighting has been improved in Bellanaleck.

Improvement to street lighting in Fermanagh village

Posted: 4:03 pm November 13, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

BELLANALECK residents have been left relieved recently after significant development was carried out to street lighting in one of their neighbourhoods in a bid to bring it “up to standard”.

Major investment was pledged to improve the street lighting in The Corn Mill area of Bellanaleck, after numerous calls from local residents who claimed they were concerned about their safety.

Councillor, Elaine Brough, is pleased with the latest upgrade.

Advertisement

“It’s great to have the street lighting brought up to standard in the Corn Mill. The residents have been living with poor and totally inadequate street lighting since the homes were built,” she said.

“The streets in the large development were unsafe, particularly for pedestrians and children playing outdoors during the darker months of winter.

councillor.

The issue of street lighting across the county was recently tabled at a meeting of the Council where major concerns about the standard of lights was raised.

Sheamus Greene recently told the Council that his calls for street lighting improvements have been rejected by the Department for Infrastructure citing financial issues as a main reason.

“Every time I requested new street lighting in a specific road in Brookeborough village I was told it met the criteria,” Mr Greene said.

The Department for Infrastructure responded to the Council, saying that a lack of funding and finances is having an impact on their ability to improve street lighting.

Advertisement

“Without adequate funding, this has meant that, in recent years, extensions to the Department’s street lighting network have been limited.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh job fair to take place in Enniskillen today Arlene Foster takes flak from councillors over £10k fee Nomination nods for Fermanagh business

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:03 pm November 13, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA