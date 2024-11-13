Improvement to street lighting in Fermanagh village

WELCOME… Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Elaine Brough, is pleased that street lighting has been improved in Bellanaleck.

BELLANALECK residents have been left relieved recently after significant development was carried out to street lighting in one of their neighbourhoods in a bid to bring it “up to standard”.

Major investment was pledged to improve the street lighting in The Corn Mill area of Bellanaleck, after numerous calls from local residents who claimed they were concerned about their safety.

Councillor, Elaine Brough, is pleased with the latest upgrade.

“It’s great to have the street lighting brought up to standard in the Corn Mill. The residents have been living with poor and totally inadequate street lighting since the homes were built,” she said.

“The streets in the large development were unsafe, particularly for pedestrians and children playing outdoors during the darker months of winter.

The issue of street lighting across the county was recently tabled at a meeting of the Council where major concerns about the standard of lights was raised.

Sheamus Greene recently told the Council that his calls for street lighting improvements have been rejected by the Department for Infrastructure citing financial issues as a main reason.

“Every time I requested new street lighting in a specific road in Brookeborough village I was told it met the criteria,” Mr Greene said.

The Department for Infrastructure responded to the Council, saying that a lack of funding and finances is having an impact on their ability to improve street lighting.

“Without adequate funding, this has meant that, in recent years, extensions to the Department’s street lighting network have been limited.

