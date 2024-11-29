Huge turnout for book honouring Fermanagh historian

A LARGE crowd turned out to the Kinawley Community Centre for a special book launch which was organised to commemorate and honour one of the county’s top local historians.

Well-known writer and author Eamon Anderson, who lived in Kinawley from 1897 to 1960, has been remembered in a new collection and book titled ‘Fermanagh & Cavan’s Ancient Folklore’.

The works and stories told by the Kinawley historian still live long in the memory.

Chairman of Kinawley Community Hall Association, Patrick Gabriel McManus, feels that the collection of local history will inspire generations to have a proactive interest in the area.

“The publication of this book provides a fascinating window into our past and showcases the unique, rich, and vibrant folklore and history of southwest Fermanagh,” he said.

“As part of a wider programme of community heritage talks and events organised by the community group, we are delighted to support the publication of the book.

“We are sure this book will again raise awareness of Anderson’s writings, and in doing so bring them to a new readership and help preserve the heritage of the area for future generations.”

The book received financial support from the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership (LELP), with funding also from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Ulster Local History Trust.

Programme Manager at Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, Elmarie Swanepoel, was pleased that the group was able to financially support the Kinawley community on the project.

“We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable achievement made possible through the support and dedication of our funders and the Kinawley Community Hall Association,” she said.

“Anderson’s work is a cornerstone of South Fermanagh’s cultural history, preserving generations of stories, traditions, and local knowledge.

“This publication not only honours his legacy but also ensures that future generations can access and learn from the shared heritage which surrounds Lough Erne.”

This publication not only honours his legacy but also ensures that future generations can access and learn from the shared heritage which surrounds Lough Erne."