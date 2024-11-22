Howe in Northern Ireland squad for Norway play-off

Fermanagh’s Casey Howe has been named in the Tanya Oxtoby’s Northern Ireland squad for the two-legged UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off final against Norway.

The Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager has made just one change from the squad that beat Croatia in round one of the play-offs.

Hearts Women striker Kerry Beattie has returned to the panel after injury, while Crusaders Strikers defender Rachel McLaren has moved to the standby list.

Nottingham Forest Women defender Natalie Johnson, who returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the games against Croatia after a four-year hiatus, has retained her place in the squad.

Still missing through injury are Glentoran Women midfielder Nadene Caldwell, Nottingham Forest Women midfielder Caragh Hamilton and Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry.

Northern Ireland booked their place in the decider with a 2-1 aggregate win over Croatia at the round one stage, while the Norwegians defeated Albania 14-0 on aggregate in their round one play-off.

The Northern Ireland manager said she was pleased with how the squad had performed over the two legs against the Croatians last month.

“We are really comfortable and happy with where we are at and we feel this group will give a great account of themselves against a really good Norway side,” she said.

“For me it’s about making sure that we play the game and not the occasion. It’s a double header and anything can happen. We need to remain focused on ourselves and continue to improve in a really high pressure situation,” she added.

Oxtoby also said she was proud of both her players and her backroom staff for getting the team this far.

The Northern Ireland boss added: “This is our moment now to go and enjoy it and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

Inver Park in Larne is the venue for the first leg of the play-off final next Friday (29 November) and the game will have a 7pm kick-off.

The second leg is due to be played in Norway on Tuesday 3 December. The match is scheduled to kick off at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 5pm UK time.

A place at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland is guaranteed for the winners of the two-legged play-off final.

Norway are currently ranked 16th in the world, while Northern Ireland are in 45th place in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Bristol City), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds). Defenders: Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City), Laura Rafferty (Rangers), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest). Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Hearts), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley), Megan Bell (Rangers), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses). Forwards: Emily Wilson (Glentoran), Simone Magill (Birmingham City), Lauren Wade (Hearts), Keri Halliday (Linfield), Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville), Kerry Beattie (Hearts).