Home Bargains confirms Enniskillen opening date

THE countdown is on until one of the UK’s largest variety stores makes it long-anticipated move to Enniskillen when it sets up shop in the multi-million pound Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.

Local residents were given a welcome surprise when a sign popped up on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen, confirming that Home Bargains would open on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Home Bargains was founded in Liverpool in 1976 by well-known entrepreneur Tom Morris. It operates in over 600 stores across the UK, with an estimated 26,000 total employees and staff.

With just over four months to go until its opening, manager at Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID), Noelle McAloon, feels it’s a positive move for the local business industry.

“Whenever any big retailer comes to Enniskillen, it’s a good boost and we’re really looking forward to its [Home Bargains] opening and seeing what variety it brings,” Ms McAloon told the Herald.

“With a new name like that, we’re excited that the existing customers might come to Enniskillen for the first time because of that and then saw all else that we have to offer in the town centre.

“A brand like Home Bargains will speak to a wide range of consumers and I think we’ll get a wide range of people here that don’t normally see Enniskillen as their shopping destination.”

Work is well underway at the site of the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park on the Cornagrade Road which is expected to result in a major boost to the local economy and business industry.

Home Bargains has been approached for comment.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007