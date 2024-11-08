Help Enniskillen woman Sinead spread Christmas cheer

WITH Halloween now over us, all eyes are looking towards the festive season, and once again this year Enniskillen woman Sinead Rooney is on a mission to support those who may need a little helping hand this Christmas.

For the past ten years Sinead and her son Ethan have been making up huge Christmas hampers consisting of food and toiletries. They then distribute the hampers to those who them most in the local community.

Last year Sinead also began giving out vouchers, as well as hampers, for local shops and oil suppliers with the support of donations from local people.

Advertisement

Sinead and Ethan are once again on a mission to spread as much festive cheer as possible, and are asking for support in doing so.

To help support their big-hearted endeavours you can donate to their Go Fund Me Page, ‘Helping families with the extra expenses at Christmas’.