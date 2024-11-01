Garrison woman leading the Harris campaign

THERE’S always a local connection! Next week, as the citizens of the US head to the polls in what once again looks to be another historic election, a ‘Fermanagh woman’ will be right there in the thick of the action.

Indeed, come November 6, Garrison’s own Sheila Nix could find herself with one of the most powerful political jobs in the world – Chief of Staff for the President of the USA.

Born and raised in Chicago, Ms Nix is a first-generation Fermanagh woman, and politics is clearly in the family.

Her mother Tess Feely was from Glen West in Garrison, the older sister of local Sinn Fein councillors John and Anthony Feely’s father Tony. Tess moved to the States when she was in her early twenties, where she married Limerick man Jim Nix.

Cllr Anthony Feely previously told the ‘Herald there was plenty of excitement in the family about potentially having a first cousin in the White House.

Ms Nix last visited Fermanagh just before Covid, and Cllr Feely said if Vice President Harris is elected, the next time she visits the county he hopes she will have a presidential guest alongside her.

“It’s great to see a daughter of Fermanagh doing so well on the international political stage,” he said.

Ms Nix’s CV is remarkably impressive.

The political strategist and attorney previously served as chief of staff to Dr Jill Biden during Joe Biden’s term as Vice President under President Barack Obama. She also acted as senior advisor to President Biden during his 2020 campaign, and as a deputy assistant to President Obama.

Directly prior to being appointed Vice President Harris’ chief of staff in August 2023, Ms Nix had been serving as chief of staff at the US Department of Education.

When Vice President Harris appointed Ms Nix last year, the US media – including the New York Times – hailed the appointment as a strategic move for her campaign.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007