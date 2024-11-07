+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAAFour in a row for talented Irvinestown minors
The victorious Irvinestown minor team.

Four in a row for talented Irvinestown minors

Posted: 11:01 am November 7, 2024

Irvinestown 3-8
Derrygonnelly 0-11

Irvinestown hit three goals at crucial times to secure a fourth Minor Football Championship title against Derrygonnelly, at St Josephs Park, Ederney, on Saturday.

Oisin Swift, Barry Goodwin and Jay Largo Elis hit the goals sparking wild scenes of jubilation.

A delighted Irvinestown manager, Shane McDermott, said;

“It’s very special, it’s really nice for this group of lads, they finished as winners today and that’s always special.

“Goals were hugely critical, they win games and we found that out already and again today, I felt we were always in control and we had it in us to finish the game and be more clinical when it was needed.”

Derrygonnelly put up a good fight but it was the two first half goals that had Irvinestown leading at the break, 2-6 to 0-6.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

