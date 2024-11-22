Final act of generosity from Enniskillen BT staff

FORMER employees at the recently closed BT call centre in Enniskillen have been praised for leaving “a lasting legacy of compassion, integrity, and community spirit” with local charities.

Following the recent closure of the Enniskillen site, 300 employees and their families have been left wondering what their future might hold after the centre shut its doors for the final time.

During its time in the town, the employees had carried out a number of fundraising initiatives for a range of different charity groups, forming a close relationship with the team at Fermanagh House.

They recently presented major financial support to the Oisin McGrath Foundation, Fermanagh Downs Syndrome Group and Fermanagh Women’s Aid, in the weeks before their final closure.

Director of Fermanagh Trust, Lauri McCusker, praised the BT staff for their support.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the depth of generosity and dedication BT employees have displayed, even in a period of transition,” Mr McCusker said.

“Their support for local charities highlights a lasting legacy of compassion, integrity, and community spirit that has touched so many lives.

“We are profoundly grateful for the many years of partnership we’ve shared with BT at Fermanagh House.”

It has been reported that around 80 per cent of the employees at the BT call centre in Enniskillen signed up for the Voluntary Paid Leavers (VPL) scheme which was offered by the company.

A very small number of employees agreed to travel to Belfast to work in BT’s office there, while a reported 25 per cent of BT’s workers left to find other work before the final day on October 31.

The Fermanagh Trust Director acknowledges the support they received from the employees.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the BT Sports and Social Club and all departing employees for their unwavering support, selflessness, and friendship,” Mr McCusker said.

“They have enriched our community in countless ways, and we wish them every success and happiness in this next chapter of their lives.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007