Fermanagh woman ready for Knitting & Stitching finals

Belfast's inaugural The Knitting & Stitching Show is ready to kick off this weekend.

WITH only a couple of days to go until crafters and knitters from across the North flock to Belfast’s inaugural The Knitting & Stitching Show, the finalists in this years dressmaking competition have been revealed.

Fourteen finalists from across Ireland are competing for the chance to get their hands on a Janome Sewing Machine worth £850.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Belfast School of Art which is now housed in Ulster University and three of the designs destined for the catwalk on Sunday, 10 November have come from UU graduates.

Lisbellaw native Kiya Parr has been announced as a finalist and is bringing sustainability to the forefront of her design, inspired by the insects of Northern Ireland, Ulster University graduate, Kiya has designed a reversible jumper and a hand dyed skirt.

Featuring over 140 crafting workshops and 100 brands to shop from, the K&S show takes place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast from November 7-10.

Fatima Naqvi, Event Organiser of the Knitting & Stitching Show Belfast, said she cannot wait to see these inspiring designs take to the catwalk.

She said, “We know Belfast has a rich history of crafting and skills and I cannot wait to see these designs take to the catwalk on the final day of our show – it will make for a great finale to a great weekend.”

