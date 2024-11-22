Fermanagh singer opens up on mental health

TELLING HIS STORY… Country music singer Anthony McBrien has opened on his challenges with mental health.

WITH the county in the grip of a mental health crisis, local men in particular have been urged to speak up and seek help to save lives.

The plea comes from a local Country music star who has spoken out after overcoming his own battle with mental health which left him seriously ill and in intensive care.

Anthony McBrien, pictured left, one of Fermanagh’s top music artists, is on the path to recovery after he ‘went down a different road’ with his mental health, resulting in him spending several weeks in hospital.

Advertisement

“Honestly, this is not a lie, it’s been the toughest time of my life,” Mr McBrien told the Herald.

“In life we go blank a wee bit and we go down roads that’s maybe not a good idea and if anybody is feeling a challenge within their life, talk to someone.”

It was recently revealed that Northern Ireland has the highest rate of mental health sufferers in the UK, with a worrying 25 per cent higher prevalence of issues affecting males here than in England.

Knock-on effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis has been reported as impacting on some men’s mental health.

Enniskillen mental health councillor, Raymond Farrell, also recognises that the pending winter period can be difficult for some local men, but he’s urging males to speak out if they feel vulnerable.

“The dark evenings, winter time of the year, people do find that there is a seasonal affective disorder,” Mr Farrell said.

“Some people who are not getting enough natural light, it can be a time of a year where people can be more vulnerable to low mood and depression.

Advertisement

“It important to recognise that there is guidance and support from the GP for managing that.”

Having overcome his challenges, Country music star, Anthony McBrien, feels that there’s plenty of support available for men who are willing to speak out.

“I didn’t talk to someone and I went down a different road. If you’re feeling any challenges in your life that is putting you at harm, I ask men and women to go and talk,” Mr McBrien said.

“That’s what I would do now and I didn’t do it before and it could have been a different story.”

This month, males across Fermanagh are showing solidarity with one another by taking part in a range of fundraising ‘Movember’ campaigns with the aim of raising mental health awareness.

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC is one of a number of groups taking part in the campaign. A spokesperson for their health and wellbeing committee is encouraging all local males to ask for help.

“Our adult men players alongside the health and well being committee are organising an event to raise awareness for men’s mental and physical health,” they said.

“On Saturday 30 November they will take part in a Move Challenge, completing 60k an hour on bikes in our new gym facility, remembering the 60 men that suicide takes globally every hour.

“This event will encourage us all to please be sure to speak out and reach out, bring it into our everyday conversations.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition