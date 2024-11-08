+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road crash victim named locally
The late Mark Johnston.

Fermanagh road crash victim named locally

Posted: 9:49 am November 8, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply shocked following the death of much-loved Mark Johnston who died following a one-vehicle collision in Lisnaskea on Thursday morning.

Mr Johnson, formerly of Gallooon Road in Derrykenny, Newtownbutler, died tragically after he was involved in a one-vehicle crash on the Newbridge Road (Lisnaskea – Derrylin Road).

A talented sportsman, Mr Johnston was a long-serving member and player with Magheraveely Football Club. The club recalled his “popularity” within the organisation in a social media tribute.

“Everyone involved with Magheraveely Football Club is devestated to advise of the tragic death of our player, Mark Johnston,” the tribute read.

“Mark has been an important player, teammate and friend to everyone in the club for the last number of years. Which is a testament to his popularity within the club.”

He is survived by his sister Emma, brothers Stuart, Matthew, Joshua and Benjamin, his girlfriend Jayne and his grandparents Wesley and Edna Cartwright.

He is predeceased by his sister Leah and his grandfather William Johnston.

