Fermanagh restaurant ‘couldn’t continue’ without son

THE owners of The Moorings Restaurant in Bellanaleck have confirmed they’ll not be reopening the premise following the sudden death of their son and former chef, Christopher Oldcroft.

Fermanagh was left mourning following the unexpected death of Mr Oldcroft in August.

After over seven years in charge of The Moorings Restaurant, owners, Charlie and Mabel Oldcroft, recently confirmed that they won’t reopen the premise following the death of their son.

“As a family we have taken the decision not to reopen The Moorings,” a Facebook post read.

“All of you who know us will understand why we couldn’t continue without our wonderful and talented son, Christopher, who was The Moorings.”

The Fermanagh-based business was a popular hotspot for tourists to the county. It also hosted a number of private functions and weddings under the seven-year ownership of the popular couple.

“We have enjoyed an amazing and incredible seven and a half years, and we have had the tremendous honour of meeting so many warm and wonderful people,” they said.

“We had the opportunity to share in your family stories and experiences, and from the heartfelt responses we received from many of you, we were, in some small way, part of your lives too.”

“Although the food and drink was the mainstay of the restaurant it was also about the hospitality, of receiving a warm welcome and that you felt you were amongst friends.

“Whether it was your first visit or your 100th we always wanted you to feel appreciated.”

The family also paid a heartfelt tribute to their late son, Christopher.

“And to our son, Christopher, we love you and we miss you, everyday,” the post read.

“Thank you for being our son, our friend and for taking us on this wonderful journey. You’ll be in our hearts and minds forever.”

