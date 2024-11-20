+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh pair to contest assault charge
court

Fermanagh pair to contest assault charge

Posted: 8:59 am November 20, 2024

TWO men are to contest a charge of assault which occurred during an alleged incident earlier this year.

Bartholemew James Murray (69) from Mullynaburtlan Road, Enniskillen and Paul McGoldrick (34) from Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea are jointly accused of committing the offence against a male on March 29.

Defence lawyers for each accused entered not guilty pleas at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on the defendants’’ behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until December 3 when a contest date is to be fixed.

