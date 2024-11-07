Fermanagh mourns death of much-loved Mark Lyons

Belleek man Mark Lyons, who has sadly passed away after a short illness.

THE Belleek and extended Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of father-of-two Mark Lyons who was remembered as “great supporter” of Erne Gaels GAA club.

Formerly of Rockfield Park in Belleek and Plymouth in England, Mr Lyons passed away following a short illness.

A talented sportsman, Mr Lyons represented his club Erne Gaels with distinction for many seasons. He was a skilful footballer and hurler, playing Gaelic football for Fermanagh minor and under-21 teams.

His brother, Ryan, captained Erne Gaels to the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship title on Saturday evening with a four-point victory over Enniskillen Gaels, ending their 43-year wait for the New York Cup.

“It with great sadness that we learnt of the unexpected passing of one of our past players Mark Lyons,” Erne Gaels Belleek GAA club posted in a sympathy notice on Facebook.

“A bittersweet few days for our club with Marks younger brother Ryan lifting the New York Cup last Saturday evening for us now to be heartbroken for the Lyons family on the passing of Mark.

“Mark was known to many of us as ‘Big Nugget’s played football with the club for many years, youth and senior.

“A great supporter when he was away but always enjoyed dawning the black and amber jersey when he could.

“No doubt plenty of stories and memories of Mark will be spoke about over the coming days but for now we keep Marks devastated family and friends in our thoughts and prayers for the tough days and weeks ahead. “

Mr Lyons is survived by his son Adam, daughter Sofia, parents Dermot and Margaret, brothers Shane, Damian and Ryan and his sisters Charlene and Margaret.

Funeral arrangements are still to be confirmed.