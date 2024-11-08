Fermanagh man living the dream at the barber’s chair

A FERMANAGH man is now the first choice barber for some of the Premier League’s top stars as he builds on his 12 year dream of owning his own shop.

Teemore man Louis Donohoe has received widespread social media acclaim and recognition after he has cut hair for some Liverpool and Northern Ireland footballers.

After finishing his barbering course in the South West College, Louis worked in the Enniskillen Turkish barbers before moving to Liverpool to further his skills.

He got a job with Barbersno1 company and soon began to grow in confidence and quickly started to see well-known heads in the chair in front of him.

“The first time I cut a sporting stars hair was a few months after I started working there, I was doing well in the shop and my area manager sent me to a hotel to cut a St Helens rugby league player, Koni Hurrel, it was different but I managed to do a good job and gain some trust,” Louis said.

This chance gave Louis the motivation to work hard and try to get any opportunity to do more of it.

“One day one of the other barbers wasn’t available to cut hair for a Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek and he put me forward to do it.

“It went well and he recommended me to one of the other Liverpool players and they stuck with me and got me round to their houses to cut their hair before games.

“They gave me football boots and tickets for Liverpool games just as a thank you for sorting them out,” he said.

As Louis continued to do well in the shop he was mixing with more Everton and Liverpool players.

“One day my boss asked me did I want to cut Scotland and Liverpool player Ben Doak, I ended up doing a good job and was cutting him regularly.

