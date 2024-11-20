Fermanagh farmers have their say at major protest

FARMERS’ FURY… A number of Fermanagh farmers recently made the journey to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn to protest over the potentially devastating inheritance tax changes.

FERMANAGH farmers have called for “a complete U-turn” on the proposed APR inheritance tax changes after hundreds from the county made the journey to Lisburn on Monday night for a major protest.

Thousands of farmers turned out to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn for the rally which was organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with leading politicians in attendance.

UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, confirmed changes to the APR [agricultural property relief] scheme, which has allowed land used for crops or animals to be exempt from inheritance tax.

From April 2026, it’ll only apply to the first £1 million of the estate, with an estimated third of farmers in the North expected to be hit hard, with a difficult time on the way for the dairy industry.

Fermanagh farmers have called on the UK Government to reconsider their tax changes proposal.

“I’d like to see a complete U-turn. It’s not fair,” a frustrated farmer told the Herald.

“Farming is the backbone of our country here and I can tell you know that they’re going to need the farmers some day. If they do away with a pile of them, it’s going to be a different story.”

The Ulster Farmers Union is deeply concerned for the future of the local agriculture industry, with fears that the cap of £1 million on APR could force some to sell their farms and properties.

“Our farm has been in our family for well over 50 years now,” a Fermanagh farmer said.

“The way it’s looking at the minute, if anything happened to me tonight, my sons would probably have to sell part to keep the Government happy. It’s not fair.”

Another Fermanagh farmer feels that the agriculture industry has been undervalued.

“Only for the farmers, we’re the keepers of the grasslands. We’re a big industry and we would like to keep it going,” a local dairy farmer fumed.

“Even back in Covid times, you realise that the farmers are essential workers and we provided food for the table.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union priest, William Irvine, has slammed the UK Government for its decision to change the agricultural property relief inheritance tax regulations

