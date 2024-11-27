Fermanagh Club All-Stars honour top talent

Senior Hurler of the Year Odhran Johnston, Senior Ladies' Player Joanne Doonan and Senior Men's Player of the Year Ultán Kelm.

On Friday night at the Manor House Country Hotel, Fermanagh’s top club players were honoured at a glitzy All-Stars event hosted by the Teemore Shamrocks club.

The men’s and ladies’ All-Star teams were announced, as well as ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Young Player of the Year’ across all three codes – men’s and ladies’ football and hurling.

Other special awards on the night were the ‘Health and Wellbeing Award’, ‘Coaching Recognition Award’, ‘Volunteer of the Year’, ‘Referees of the Year’ as well as the ‘Hall of Fame Award’ which was awarded to Tempo’s Artie Breen.

