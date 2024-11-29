European award for the Belmore Court and Motel

THE owner of the Belmore Court and Motel has said it’s an “extraordinary honour” after it was named as the winner of an awards ceremony which celebrated the best in European hospitality.

The Enniskillen-based hotel was named as the GuestRevu GREAT Awards in a competitive European category, with the ceremony held at the prestigious Tapa Tapa Wine Bar in London.

Belmore Court and Motel was the only Irish property nominated in this category, with the shortlist formed after 75,000 guest reviews were analysed by 55 countries from across Europe.

Terry McCartney, owner of the Belmore Court and Motel, was delighted with the hotel’s success.

“Receiving the GREATest Room Quality award is an extraordinary honour that validates our team’s commitment to excellence across our entire range of accommodations,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on offering exceptional quality rooms for every budget, from our standard self-contained rooms to superior and executive rooms and our exclusive lodge at Lough Erne.”

As well as winning their award, Belmore Court and Motel was nominated in three other categories including GREATest in Europe (50-99 Rooms), GREATest Service, and GREATest Cleanliness.

The Enniskillen business, which is accredited by Green Tourism and Cuilcagh Lakelands Global Geopark Sustainability Network, was delighted to receive this special accolade.

“This recognition shows that our dedication to both quality and sustainability resonates with guests at every price point,” owner, Mr McCartney, said.

“Being shortlisted in four categories and winning this prestigious award demonstrates that our comprehensive approach to hospitality is setting new standards in the industry.”

