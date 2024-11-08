Enniskillen Royal Grammar aim for back-to-back wins

Morgan Whittaker has been ruled out of the second group game this weekend with a broken wrist.

After an impressive opening day Ulster Schools’ Cup victory against the second-seeded side in the group, Coleraine GS, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School will travel to Derry this Saturday with great confidence when they face Foyle College (11am).

Another win should ensure a runner up spot but Ashley Finlay’s side will be solely focused on topping the table, with their third game at home against Bangor Grammar School early next month.

“We don’t really know much about them (Foyle College) but they beat Bangor 40-0 in their first game, so we’ll definitely not be underestimating them,” said coach Finlay.

With a two-hour bus trip on Saturday morning, it’s not ideal preparation for the team, acknowledged Finlay.

“We’re confident we can compete with the best teams, whether we put that foot forward after a long bus trip is another question.

“We haven’t really travelled well this year, I don’t know whether it’s mental or whether we’re not giving ourselves enough time and we’re not physically prepared for the match but it’s definitely something we need to look into and make sure we rectify, to make sure we don’t go in under-prepared.”

The Fermanagh schoolboys will be without full back Morgan Whittaker this weekend after he sustained a broken wrist and vying for his spot will be James Martin and Callan Kelly.

To put back-to-back wins together would put Enniskillen Royal in “prime position for top place and automatic qualification” said Finlay but they’ll not be looking beyond Saturday’s challenge against the Derry schoolboys.

“All focus is on getting a win this Saturday, it would take a bit of pressure off,” he admits.

“It’s a big challenge, it’s an unknown quantity, they’ve the odd Ulster player similar to us, so we know that there’s going to be quality in the team.”