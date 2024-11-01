+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The charges relate to an accident on Belmore Street in Enniskillen.

Enniskillen man charged in relation to GBI crash

Posted: 11:28 am November 1, 2024

THE case of a 25-year-old man accused of a motoring incident in which a person was seriously injured is to transfer to crown court.
Patryk Skrzetuski from Tonystick Mews, Enniskillen is charged with driving after consuming excess alcohol and without instance as well as taking a BMW without the owner’s consent and before it was recovered, an accident occurred that caused grievous bodily injury (GBI) to a female.
Offending allegedly occurred on February 26 this year in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen.
A defence lawyer informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court a decision has been taken to proceed on indictment at trial.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remanded Skrzetuski on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on November 6 when it is expected he will be returned to crown court for trial.

